Former Houston Rockets Coach Mike D’Antoni Reportedly Lands New Job

Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets made another important hire for the organization on Friday morning.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni is finalizing a deal to become an assistant coach in Brooklyn. Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka also plans on signing to Nash’s coaching staff.

For D’Antoni, the hire is a reunion with his former MVP Phoenix Suns point guard from the mid-2000’s. The duo invented “the Seven Seconds or Less Offense” built on maximizing possessions and creating floor space for three-point shooters.

Now, the pair will get the chance to continue changing the league with All-NBA players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Mike D’Antoni and Ime Udoka are finalizing deals to become assistant coaches under Steve Nash with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Together, D’Antoni and Nash were the architects of the Seven Seconds or Less Offense with the Phoenix Suns in the mid-2000’s. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 30, 2020

Known for his past work with Nash and star guard James Harden, D’Antoni left the Rockets without a contract extension following another early exit in the 2020 bubble playoffs. Houston hired Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas to be the team’s new head coach on Wednesday.

D’Antoni and Udoka join former Suns center Amar’e Stoudemire and interim Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn on a star-studded coaching group. The staff boasts decades of experience, making the unit a strong compliment for the first-year coach in Nash.

It would appear that Jacque Vaughn will remain as lead assistant, Mike D'Antonio will handle the offense, Ime Udoka defense, Amar'e Stoudemire big man duties and Adam Harrington will continue to run player development. Beyond that, staff and duties uncertain. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) October 30, 2020

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks wanted to shake things up after an underwhelming 2019-2020 NBA season. Even with injuries to Durant and Irving, the Nets struggled, finishing 35-37 in a bizarre regular season. Marks fired Kenny Atkinson before the NBA’s bubble playoffs began in August.

The next decision for Brooklyn’s coaching staff and management will come in free agency and the upcoming NBA draft. With a well-rounded staff and a fully healthy roster, the sky is the limit for the Nets in 2021.