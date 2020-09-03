Mike D’Antoni Reacts To Steve Nash Landing Head Coaching Job

Mike D’Antoni and Steve Nash share a legendary history. So it comes as no surprise D’Antoni is thrilled for Nash after landing the Nets’ gig.

The Brooklyn Nets hired Nash as their new head coach on Thursday morning. Nash inherits a roster which features the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Nash should have no issue help Brooklyn become an NBA Finals contender next season.

As for D’Antoni, he won’t have to face Nash and the Nets too often in future years. Currently, he’s focused on the Rockets’ upcoming series against the Los Angeles Lakers. But given the history between Nash and D’Antoni, the Rockets head coach shared a special message for Nash on Thursday afternoon.

D’Antoni thinks Nash will be a great fit in Brooklyn and will end up having great success. Though, he doesn’t want Nash to have too much success considering he’s now a competitor. Check out what D’Antoni had to say regarding Nash and the Nets in the video below.

Steve Nash’s former coach Mike Dantoni on Nash “jumping in from the frying pan to the fire” as the new head coach of the Nets pic.twitter.com/YhR4sZYaWJ — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) September 3, 2020

Steve Nash and Mike D’Antoni share a pretty legendary history. The two led the Phoenix Suns to some of the most successful years in the organization’s history. The Suns’ high-powered offense was revolutionary back at that time.

Now, Nash joins D’Antoni in the coaching ranks.

There’s no doubt Nash will implement similar offensive philosophies D’Antonio has implemented over the years.