Mike D’Antoni Reacts To Steve Nash Landing Head Coaching Job

Mike D'Antoni of the NBA's Houston Rockets.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Head coach Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets stands on the side of the court during their game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Mike D’Antoni and Steve Nash share a legendary history. So it comes as no surprise D’Antoni is thrilled for Nash after landing the Nets’ gig.

The Brooklyn Nets hired Nash as their new head coach on Thursday morning. Nash inherits a roster which features the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Nash should have no issue help Brooklyn become an NBA Finals contender next season.

As for D’Antoni, he won’t have to face Nash and the Nets too often in future years. Currently, he’s focused on the Rockets’ upcoming series against the Los Angeles Lakers. But given the history between Nash and D’Antoni, the Rockets head coach shared a special message for Nash on Thursday afternoon.

D’Antoni thinks Nash will be a great fit in Brooklyn and will end up having great success. Though, he doesn’t want Nash to have too much success considering he’s now a competitor. Check out what D’Antoni had to say regarding Nash and the Nets in the video below.

Steve Nash and Mike D’Antoni share a pretty legendary history. The two led the Phoenix Suns to some of the most successful years in the organization’s history. The Suns’ high-powered offense was revolutionary back at that time.

Now, Nash joins D’Antoni in the coaching ranks.

There’s no doubt Nash will implement similar offensive philosophies D’Antonio has implemented over the years.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.