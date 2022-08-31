Mike Greenberg Has Bold Prediction For Ben Simmons, Nets

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage) Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, Mike Greenberg and Jay Williams discussed the Brooklyn Nets' outlook for the 2022-23 season.

Despite all the drama surrounding the Nets, Greenberg believes Steve Nash's squad will win the NBA Finals next season. Of course, this is if Brooklyn's star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons stays healthy.

"For two months, I've been saying the Nets should bring back KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons because they'll win the Eastern Conference," Greenberg said. "So, I'm saying it right now. If those two guys - plus Simmons - are healthy, they will win the East and be in the NBA Finals this year."

Williams didn't necessarily disagree with Greenberg's take on the Nets.

However, Williams did recently say that Brooklyn will face an absurd amount of pressure this season.

"I've never seen pressure like this before in any sport," Williams said. "I think for Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving - you keep hearing stuff about him wanting to be in L.A. Kevin Durant has given an ultimatum to Joe Tsai - how long will he remain there?"

The Nets will start the 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.