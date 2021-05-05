NBA Announces Fine For Nets Point Guard Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been getting a lot of minutes on the court over the past week. But he hasn’t been giving quite enough minutes to the media, and his wallet is going to suffer for it.

According to a release from the NBA, Kyrie and the Nets have each been fined $35,000 for violating league rules governing interview access. Per the report, the fines are a result of Kyrie repeatedly refusing to participate in postgame interviews.

The seven-time All-Star is enjoying one of his best seasons, averaging 27 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. But he’s also been rather aloof at times, both with the media and even with the team.

Kyrie has been excused from multiple games and practices for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a three-game losing streak even though Kyrie Irving has averaged over 28 points per game.

With only six games to go, the Nets sit 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the top seed in the East.

They’ll need Kyrie and Kevin Durant in top form for this final stretch, and maybe even into a round of the NBA playoffs as James Harden tries to recover and join them.

Can the Brooklyn Nets overcome their current slump and get the No. 1 seed?