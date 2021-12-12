NBA Announces Punishment For Nets Star Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant’s conversation with a fan on Friday night will wind up costing him some money.

The NBA announced Sunday afternoon that Durant has been fined $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan” during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s game against the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Nets wound up winning 113-105 as Durant scored 31 points and dished out six assists.

NBA fines Kevin Durant $25K: pic.twitter.com/E7pUT38ck2 — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) December 12, 2021

You can see and hear the back-and-forth between Durant and the fan in the video below. The fan yelled at KD to “stop crying.”

Durant’s full response is tough to hear, but it ends with a NSFW flourish.

KD was quick to respond to this fan yelling court-side 😅 (via @bpfleming) pic.twitter.com/yZDb74QN1O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2021

In all honesty, a $25,000 fine is nothing for a guy getting paid like Durant. He doesn’t have to miss any games either, much to his and the Nets’ delight.

Brooklyn currently leads the Eastern Conference with an 18-8 overall record.