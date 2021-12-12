The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Nets Star Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant warms up before a game.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during warmups before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant’s conversation with a fan on Friday night will wind up costing him some money.

The NBA announced Sunday afternoon that Durant has been fined $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan” during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s game against the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Nets wound up winning 113-105 as Durant scored 31 points and dished out six assists.

You can see and hear the back-and-forth between Durant and the fan in the video below. The fan yelled at KD to “stop crying.”

Durant’s full response is tough to hear, but it ends with a NSFW flourish.

In all honesty, a $25,000 fine is nothing for a guy getting paid like Durant. He doesn’t have to miss any games either, much to his and the Nets’ delight.

Brooklyn currently leads the Eastern Conference with an 18-8 overall record.

