NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Has Message For Kyrie Irving

The 2021-22 NBA season is set to begin tonight, as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will square off in what should be a thrilling matchup. Unfortunately, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving will not participate in that game.

Irving remains unavailable for the Nets due to his vaccination status. The Nets recently announced that Irving will not be allowed to help out the team in a part-time capacity.

During a virtual press conference on Monday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver commented on Irving’s situation. As you’d expect, he hopes to see Irving on the court at some point this season.

“Frankly, I hope that Kyrie, despite how strongly he feels about the vaccination, ultimately decides to get vaccinated, because I’d love to see him play basketball this season, and I’d love to see the Brooklyn Nets have their full complement of players on the floor,” Silver said.

It’s unclear if Irving will change his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, he discussed why he hasn’t received the vaccine while on Instagram Live.

“It’s reality that, you know, in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated,” Irving said, via CBS Sports. “I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice. And I would ask y’all just to respect that choice, and I am gonna just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates, and just be part of this whole thing.”

Until his vaccination status changes, the Nets will have to compete without Irving.