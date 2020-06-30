Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan announced tonight that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be playing in Orlando next month.

Jordan, who is in his first season in Brooklyn, is the second Nets player to reveal he has contracted coronavirus. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is the other.

Jordan did not mention if he is symptomatic or not, but did confirm he won’t be with the team when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes in late July.

“Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for COVID while being back in market,” Jordan wrote. “As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season.”

While Jordan’s status is clear, Dinwiddie’s is more undecided. The veteran guard confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis this afternoon, leading to speculation that he might opt out of the Orlando bubble.

Dinwiddie said tonight on Twitter that he wants to play and has not made up his mind yet. However, because he is displaying symptoms, his case is a little trickier.

“Just to be clear I haven’t opted out and want to play like I told @ShamsCharania,” Dinwiddie said. “Unfortunately I have been one of the cases that has various symptoms.”

On Sunday, Brooklyn reserve forward Wilson Chandler also announced that he won’t be playing in Orlando due to health concerns.

Currently, the Nets are 30-34 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Like the other 21 teams traveling to Orlando, they will play eight regular season games before playoffs get underway for the 16 teams that make the cut.

Brooklyn might have some trouble holding onto the No. 7 seed, with the Orlando Magic lurking one-half game behind. However, at 6.5 games ahead of the ninth-seeded Washington Wizards, the Nets are essentially locked into a postseason berth.

Even without Chandler, Jordan and possibly Dinwiddie.