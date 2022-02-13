NBA Insider Has Telling Comment On Kevin Durant, James Harden Relationship

NBA Insider Marc Stein has confirmed that Kevin Durant and James Harden did have a frosty relationship together in Brooklyn.

“League sources say there were times before Durant’s injury that the two stars, for reasons unclear, were hardly communicating,” Stein said in his story.

– @TheSteinLine on Kevin Durant and James Harden's relationship

This pair was supposed to be a big reason why the Nets would make a potential title run this year, but it’s not happening anymore.

Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers this past week in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and a couple of first-round draft picks.

He played in 44 games for the Nets this season and averaged 22.5 points per game, plus eight rebounds and 10 assists per game. He also shot 33% from three-point range.

It looked like Harden was potentially going to stay past the trade deadline but with how the Nets are playing, they wanted to get something for him. They’ve lost 10 in a row and are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

It remains to be seen how Harden fits with the 76ers as they’re all-in for this season.