Moments ago, the Detroit Pistons and Blake Griffin agreed to a buyout. This will allow the six-time All-Star to become an unrestricted free agent right before the second half of the season begins.

Detroit couldn’t find a trade partner for Griffin due to his contract. He was originally owed $36.6 million for the rest of this season and $39 million for the 2021-2022 season, according to ESPN.

Griffin is no longer an elite athlete that lives above the rim, but he could still be a serviceable role player for a contender. After all, there will be several teams interested in him when he becomes a free agent.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Clippers, Heat, Lakers, Nets and Warriors are among teams that have expressed interest in signing Griffin.

The Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Heat and Warriors are among the teams that have expressed interest in Blake Griffin when he becomes an unrestricted free agent, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 5, 2021

Prior to the buyout, Griffin was averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi mentioned another team that could be in the sweepstakes for Griffin. He believes the Trail Blazers will be a contender for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Among teams that are expected to be considered for Griffin's next stop, sources tell ESPN: Brooklyn, Golden State, Miami and Portland — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2021

Griffin has already had so much individual success over the course of his career. At this point, it’d make sense for the former Rookie of the Year to chase an NBA title.

We’ll know more about Griffin’s future in the next week, as he has the entire All-Star break to think about his future.