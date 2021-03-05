The Spun





NBA Insider Names 5 Teams That Expressed Interest In Signing Blake Griffin

A closeup of Blake Griffin during a game.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 09: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Moments ago, the Detroit Pistons and Blake Griffin agreed to a buyout. This will allow the six-time All-Star to become an unrestricted free agent right before the second half of the season begins.

Detroit couldn’t find a trade partner for Griffin due to his contract. He was originally owed $36.6 million for the rest of this season and $39 million for the 2021-2022 season, according to ESPN.

Griffin is no longer an elite athlete that lives above the rim, but he could still be a serviceable role player for a contender. After all, there will be several teams interested in him when he becomes a free agent.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Clippers, Heat, Lakers, Nets and Warriors are among teams that have expressed interest in signing Griffin.

Prior to the buyout, Griffin was averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi mentioned another team that could be in the sweepstakes for Griffin. He believes the Trail Blazers will be a contender for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Griffin has already had so much individual success over the course of his career. At this point, it’d make sense for the former Rookie of the Year to chase an NBA title.

We’ll know more about Griffin’s future in the next week, as he has the entire All-Star break to think about his future.


