NBA Reporter Apologizes For What He Said About Kyrie Irving

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

NBA reporter Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson appeared on TV this Monday to discuss the recent backlash that Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has received from the fans and media.

Irving was put on blast for tweeting a link to the film, "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The movie features antisemitic tropes.

In a stunning turn of events, Robinson actually defended Irving. He made the argument that Irving is getting criticized by the public because the Nets are underperforming as a team.

“I think this backlash really is in poor taste because he is in a contract year, and I’ll even take it a step further, when you look at this instance here, if the Nets were 5-0 we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Robinson said. “I think when you look at a team that is 1-4, and we’re focusing on the issue that is an Amazon Prime link that has, at that point, 1,200 reviews and 4 1/2 stars. We’re getting away from the game."

Well, it didn't take long for Robinson to retract that statement. He issued an apology on social media the very next day.

"Yesterday, while doing live TV, I was thinking fast on my feet," Robinson wrote. "Regrettably I made some offensive inferences which were not my intent at all. I stand with my brothers and sisters across all faiths and backgrounds and I deeply apologize for my comments."

It has been announced that Irving and the Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities."

Irving's statement on this matter states that he'll take responsibility. Whether or not that'll actually happen is to be determined.