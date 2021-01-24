NBA Star Has A Blunt Message For Charles Barkley

The Inside the NBA crew has been extra spicy this season.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, in particular, have been unafraid to go after the league’s star players. O’Neal went viral earlier this week when he told Donovan Mitchell to his face that he doesn’t think he has what it takes to get to the next level.

At least one NBA star appears to be fed up with it.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had a blunt message for Barkley on social media.

“I don’t know why they still ask for this idiot’s opinion,” Durant wrote on Instagram in response to a post highlighting Barkley’s comments on the vaccine. Barkley said that NBA players should be able to cut the line for the COVID-19 in part due to how much they pay in taxes.

Durant wasn’t done.

In a separate Instagram post, the Brooklyn Nets star said that Barkley of O’Neal: “Them old heads need to go enjoy retirement.”

Barkley has been critical of Durant over the years and now the Brooklyn Nets star is returning the favor.

Get your popcorn ready for the next interview between the Turner Sports analyst and the Eastern Conference All-Star.