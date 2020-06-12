The NBA will welcome back 22 teams to resume the remainder of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida. While a large portion of the league wants to continue the season as long as proper safety measures are taken, it appears one star has raised concerns about coming back.

According to NBA insider Howard Beck, there are rumblings that Kyrie Irving has been a “driving force” in organizing conference calls and informing players about his concerns over the league’s return-to-play plan.

Irving isn’t the only major name to be a little hesitant about the NBA’s idea to have every player basically in a bubble in Orlando. Carmelo Anthony recently shared his concerns as well.

Right now, the target date for the season to restart is July 30. Though the NBA seems hell-bent on bringing basketball back to the forefront, the growing concern around the league could be an issue.

Adding to Taylor's report: I'm told today's conf call could involve up to 200 players. Also hearing that Kyrie Irving has been a driving force in organizing these calls, and in raising concerns over NBA's bubble plan. https://t.co/0voQafmveO — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 12, 2020

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported this morning that some players believe their voices weren’t heard when the league voted on whether or not to resume the season.

“Some players believe it’s bad optics for a league comprised predominantly of black men to be sequestered in one location for up to three months merely to entertain the masses and ease the league’s economic burden,” Haynes said.

Now that players like Irving are stating their concern with the league’s bubble plan, Adam Silver might have to go back to the drawing board.