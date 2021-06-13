NBA World Reacts To The Kyrie Irving Injury

The Brooklyn Nets took the court in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks without James Harden available to play. Less than halfway through the contest on Sunday, the team lost another member of its “Big Three.”

Midway through the second quarter, Nets point guard Kyrie Irving drove into the lane and tossed up a short floater. As he came down to the ground, Giannis Antetokounmpo slid under him to try and box him out. Irving came down directly on Antetokounmpo’s leg and appeared to badly turn his right ankle.

No foul was called on the play, but almost immediately, the Nets guard grabbed for his shin area while on the ground. Eventually, Irving was helped up by training staff and went back into the locker room.

Here’s a look at the play. Be warned, it’s not pretty.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, who was on the sidelines at the time of the injury, gave an update soon after Irving limped his way to the Nets locker room. The star point guard appeared to be in a lot of pain as he walked down the tunnel.

“Kyrie was in significant pain while talking to the training staff – twice he asked them to stop touching his ankle until he could take the pressure, and when they first tried to help him up, he asked them to stop due to pain. He’s back in the locker room now,” Nichols tweeted.

Kyrie was in significant pain while talking to the training staff – twice he asked them to stop touching his ankle until he could take the pressure, and when they first tried to help him up, he asked them to stop due to pain. He's back in the locker room now. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 13, 2021

NBA fans were devastated to see Irving go the floor in so much pain. It’s been a difficult year for the league, and especially the Nets, as it comes to injuries, so seeing another star player leave a playoff game hurt is truly devastating.

Noooooooooo!!!!!!! Please, please, please be healthy, Kyrie Irving. He stepped on @Giannis_An34 foot and twisted his ankle. It looks bad. Prayer that he’s healthy. We need to see the show that man provides in these playoffs. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 13, 2021

Damn prayers up for Kyrie 🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 13, 2021

No no no no no. Not Kyrie smh 🙏 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 13, 2021

Irving left the game after scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds in 17 minutes of play. The Nets have yet to update his status for the remainder of the game.

The Bucks, trying to tie the series up at two games apiece, held a five-point lead at halftime.