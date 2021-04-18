NBA World Reacts To The Kevin Durant Injury News

The Spun

The Brooklyn Nets continue to deal with injury problems.

Brooklyn’s star forward, Kevin Durant, has been back for a couple of games, but the two-time NBA champion has been sidelined once again.

Durant, 32, had to be helped off the floor with an apparent leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat.

“Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of the game due to a left thigh contusion,” the Nets announced on Sunday.

The Nets are easily the most-talented team in the Eastern Conference, though they’ve dealt with several notable absences over the course of the season. Durant has been injured for much of the year and Kyrie Irving has missed several games due to personal reasons.

“We’re kind of used to it now,” Nets coach Steve Nash told ESPN. “We’ve had a lot thrown and us, different lineups. Obviously, we miss Kevin dearly when he doesn’t play, but we’ve been able to scramble and adapt this year.”

NBA fans took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the latest Durant injury news.

Thankfully, Durant’s injury does not appear to be very concerning.

The Nets are currently 38-18 on the season, good for second place in the Eastern Conference.


