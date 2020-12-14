NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Return On Sunday

Kevin Durant finally completed his much-anticipated return to NBA basketball. The superstar suited up for the Brooklyn Nets for the first time since joining the team prior to the 2019-20 season.

Though it was only a preseason matchup against the Washington Wizards, basketball fans were glued to their screens on Sunday night, looking to see how Durant faired in his first game back. The former Golden State Warriors forward missed all of last season after suffering an Achilles tear in Game 5 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Many analysts worried Durant would be unable to return to his peak form. Achilles injuries are historically some of the most difficult to recover from in the game of basketball.

But, in classic Kevin Durant form, the elite scorer notched the first bucket of the night for Brooklyn — and he did it in style.

Durant received a pass on the wing, quickly crossed over and drove to the basket for the two-handed flush.

NBA fans weren’t the only ones thrilled by Kevin Durant’s statement return. After the dunk, KD’s Nets teammate Kyrie Irving clapped in excitement — his former teammate Russell Westbrook cracked an obvious smile under his mask on the Wizards bench.

The KD-Kyrie Brooklyn duo was on full display already tonight.

In just 24 minutes of play, Durant put up 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Irving notched 18 points and four assists through just 17 minutes.

The Nets went on to win their first preseason matchup 119-114.

If the league didn’t already feel something big coming with these two, it certainly does now.

Well I’ve seen enough…Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are about to be a damn problem. Jesus Christ!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 13, 2020

KD and Kyrie's first run of the season: Durant: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK Irving: 18 PTS, 7-9 FG, 4 AST They’re back 👀 pic.twitter.com/7uxb8ehdgp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2020

Durant still has a lot to prove if he wants to reclaim his spot as one of the top players in the NBA, but tonight was certainly a step in the right direction.

All eyes will be on Kevin Durant yet again when he faces off against his former team for the first time. Brooklyn matches up with Golden State in its first game of the regular season on Dec. 22.