The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To LaMarcus Aldridge’s Surprising Decision

Zion Williamson drives to the basket past LaMarcus Aldridge.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 22: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives the ball around LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on January 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

As if the Brooklyn Nets needed anymore star power on their loaded roster, free-agent big man LaMarcus Aldridge reportedly signed with the team on Saturday evening.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nets have signed the seven-time All Star at a discount price — locking him in for a one-year, veteran minimum deal.

After trading for superstar guard James Harden at the beginning of the 2020-21 season to pair with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets became an instant title contender. The only concerns with the talent-laden squad were a lack of defense and post presence.

In recent weeks, the Brooklyn franchise has started to put those concerns to bed. Starting with the signing of Blake Griffin and ending with this surprise Aldridge deal — the Nets now have a stout front court to balance out their elite guard talent.

With Aldridge added to the already-stacked roster, Brooklyn now features six current/former All Stars. Durant, Irving, Harden, Griffin, Aldridge and DeAndre Jordan combine for a staggering 41 total All Star appearances. With this much talent, the Nets have all the pressure in the world to claim an NBA title this year.

When the Griffin-to-Brooklyn deal went through earlier this month, most of the Aldridge-Nets signing speculation disappeared. The Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and a few others were among the teams speculated to land Aldridge.

The NBA world was certainly surprised to see the former San Antonio Spur land in New York.

Through 21 games with the Spurs this season, LaMarcus Aldridge averaged 13.7 points per game. Joining the stacked Nets roster, his role on the court will be significantly diminished in Brooklyn.

[Shams Charania]


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.