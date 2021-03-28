NBA World Reacts To LaMarcus Aldridge’s Surprising Decision

As if the Brooklyn Nets needed anymore star power on their loaded roster, free-agent big man LaMarcus Aldridge reportedly signed with the team on Saturday evening.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nets have signed the seven-time All Star at a discount price — locking him in for a one-year, veteran minimum deal.

LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2021

After trading for superstar guard James Harden at the beginning of the 2020-21 season to pair with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets became an instant title contender. The only concerns with the talent-laden squad were a lack of defense and post presence.

In recent weeks, the Brooklyn franchise has started to put those concerns to bed. Starting with the signing of Blake Griffin and ending with this surprise Aldridge deal — the Nets now have a stout front court to balance out their elite guard talent.

With Aldridge added to the already-stacked roster, Brooklyn now features six current/former All Stars. Durant, Irving, Harden, Griffin, Aldridge and DeAndre Jordan combine for a staggering 41 total All Star appearances. With this much talent, the Nets have all the pressure in the world to claim an NBA title this year.

When the Griffin-to-Brooklyn deal went through earlier this month, most of the Aldridge-Nets signing speculation disappeared. The Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and a few others were among the teams speculated to land Aldridge.

The NBA world was certainly surprised to see the former San Antonio Spur land in New York.

The Nets checking twitter after signing LaMarcus Aldridge: pic.twitter.com/wx1IYZj5CB — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 27, 2021

Imagine going back in time 5 or 6 years and telling someone "Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge will all play on the same team. And that team is the Brooklyn Nets." I'm sure people would be very confused. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 27, 2021

*LaMarcus Aldridge signs with the Brooklyn Nets* NBA Twitter: pic.twitter.com/twAUTZz1DS — Ray (@rayray808s) March 27, 2021

2021 Brooklyn Nets include: Kevin Durant (11x All-Star)

James Harden (9x All-Star)

Kyrie Irving (7x All-Star)

Lamarcus Aldridge (7x All-Star)

Blake Griffin (6x All-Star) Wow. 🤯 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) March 27, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets now have 41 cumulative All-star appearances on their roster with the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge. @BrooklynNets y’all have NO excuses! NONE. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 27, 2021

I personally think the Heat dodged a bullet on LaMarcus Aldridge. He can't guard a stop sign at this point in his career. — Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) March 27, 2021

LeBron James if he beats KD, Kyrie, James Harden, Blake Griffin, and Lamarcus Aldridge in the finals 🐐 pic.twitter.com/zDTCn24Vc4 — 𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) March 27, 2021

Everybody’s mad about LaMarcus Aldridge to the Nets… Y’all must have forgot about LeBron James … Lakers in 6 — Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) March 27, 2021

Through 21 games with the Spurs this season, LaMarcus Aldridge averaged 13.7 points per game. Joining the stacked Nets roster, his role on the court will be significantly diminished in Brooklyn.

