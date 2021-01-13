NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster James Harden Trade

The Spun

The blockbuster James Harden trade that has been brewing for some time is complete. Harden is on his way to Brooklyn in a three-team deal.

The Nets gave up a ton in order to secure the 31-year-old three-time scoring champ. Obviously, the goal in Brooklyn is now championship-or-bust.

Houston is looking to rebuild, and now has plenty of ammo to do so over the next few years. The Cleveland Cavaliers, the third team in the deal, added two solid pieces in Taurean Price and Jarrett Allen.

No sooner did Woj drop the bomb on Twitter did the NBA world begin scrambling to offer early analysis on this major move.

Quite simply, if the Nets don’t at least make the NBA Finals in the next couple of seasons with a core of KD, Kyrie and Harden, it is a colossal failure, and the trade will likely set the franchise back.

It’s a calculated gamble, which you have to make sometimes in the NBA. But there’s a lot riding on this deal for Brooklyn, more so than for Houston or Cleveland.


