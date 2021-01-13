NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster James Harden Trade

The blockbuster James Harden trade that has been brewing for some time is complete. Harden is on his way to Brooklyn in a three-team deal.

The Nets gave up a ton in order to secure the 31-year-old three-time scoring champ. Obviously, the goal in Brooklyn is now championship-or-bust.

Houston is looking to rebuild, and now has plenty of ammo to do so over the next few years. The Cleveland Cavaliers, the third team in the deal, added two solid pieces in Taurean Price and Jarrett Allen.

No sooner did Woj drop the bomb on Twitter did the NBA world begin scrambling to offer early analysis on this major move.

I need a diagram to figure out who got traded where. https://t.co/pjtg8Aavmj — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 13, 2021

The #Cavs getting Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince is excellent. Would love for this team to get healthy. https://t.co/qlXfY8Vwj3 — Jeff D Cinematic Universe (@JeffDLowe) January 13, 2021

Always remember, James Harden took the #Rockets money and then quit on the franchise.@NBCDFWSports https://t.co/irZmfPIRkV — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) January 13, 2021

Am I the only person who thinks this ends poorly for the Nets? I mean, short term, maybe it's a trip to the Finals, but that's no given either. https://t.co/3rhfBgXkCE — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 13, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t had a first round pick since 1997 https://t.co/sJoo7arHW3 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 13, 2021

James Harden hired Jason Ranne and Chafie Fields from Wasserman to secure a trade for him. They worked closely with the Rockets and all teams involved to secure the deal. Wasserman also represented Russell Westbrook and worked closely with the Rockets on his trade to Wizards. https://t.co/4LG0hC5wmz — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 13, 2021

4 first round picks and 4 pick swaps to pay James Harden $50 million in his mid 30s. Lmfao https://t.co/9rv1lI7yiw — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) January 13, 2021

Jarrett Allen now has to deal with Drumnond in front of him in Cleveland? That stinks for his fantasy value https://t.co/odDwpHRmdv — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 13, 2021

#Nets now have zero depth and are weak defensively. DeAndre Jordan will have to play heavy minutes. Hate this deal. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) January 13, 2021

But, hey, Irving and Harden on the same team? It sure as hell will be fun to follow. https://t.co/wEI6OCQsBP — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) January 13, 2021

Quite simply, if the Nets don’t at least make the NBA Finals in the next couple of seasons with a core of KD, Kyrie and Harden, it is a colossal failure, and the trade will likely set the franchise back.

It’s a calculated gamble, which you have to make sometimes in the NBA. But there’s a lot riding on this deal for Brooklyn, more so than for Houston or Cleveland.