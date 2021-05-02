The Spun

On Sunday afternoon, basketball fans got an early glimpse at what could be an incredible playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn entered the game with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the floor. While two of the team’s three best players were finally available, the team still can’t seem to get its trio of stars healthy at the same time.

James Harden missed Sunday’s game, opening the door for the Bucks to escape with a 117-114 win. Even without Harden on the floor, the Nets were nearly able to come up with a win.

A late Kevin Durant three-point attempt clanked off the front of the rim in the final seconds. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo gave fans an incredible show, both going for over 40 points.

Fans loved what they saw from the two teams today. Here’s some reaction from around social media.

Giannis finished the game with 49 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks en route to the three-point win. Durant did his best to keep the Nets in it, scoring 42 points and adding 10 rebounds.

With the win, the Bucks keep hold of third place in the Eastern Conference and close the gap against the Nets.

Expect both teams to be in contention for an NBA title this summer.


