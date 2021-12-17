NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Kyrie Irving News

Just when you thought this sports week couldn’t get any crazier, news about Kyrie Irving breaks that shocked the NBA world.

On Friday, reports emerged that Kyrie is working with the Brooklyn Nets to return to the team on a part-time basis. Kyrie has not played at all this year due to his refusal to comply with local COVID-19 regulations.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie will return to the Nets on a part-time basis. The Nets need all of the manpower they can get given the team’s struggles with injuries and COVID-19 cases.

NBA fans on Twitter can hardly wrap their heads around this development. Some find the situation downright funny while others are praising Kyrie for effectively winning his battle with the Nets.

How tf he land a Part Time NBA Player gig lmao. https://t.co/NF6eFnzuIZ — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) December 17, 2021

Lmao Nets got desperate but it’s understandable considering how many players are out for them rn. https://t.co/FZAvQqLoZI — 𝔻𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟 ℍ𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕣 (@dh__32) December 17, 2021

We are living in the wildest of times https://t.co/De0c0y9CEs — Tim Keegan (@TapKeggan) December 17, 2021

bros finna be a part time player 😂😂 that’s kinda filthy https://t.co/sJ5REva5eT — charles (188cm) (@CharlieD_206) December 17, 2021

It’s pretty clear that Kyrie Irving won this battle. He reportedly won’t be doing anything different to comply with New York City COVID-19 regulations, but he’ll be available for them on the road.

The Nets previously pledged not to allow him to return on a part-time basis. But amid injuries and a surge in COVID-19 cases, they’re strapped for bodies.

If nothing else, Kyrie’s impending return should give the Nets a boost. With their recent injuries, the Nets can’t afford to lose ground while they wait for players to recover and return.

