The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Kyrie Irving News

A closeup of a smiling Kyrie Irving.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on before Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on April 17, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Just when you thought this sports week couldn’t get any crazier, news about Kyrie Irving breaks that shocked the NBA world.

On Friday, reports emerged that Kyrie is working with the Brooklyn Nets to return to the team on a part-time basis. Kyrie has not played at all this year due to his refusal to comply with local COVID-19 regulations.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie will return to the Nets on a part-time basis. The Nets need all of the manpower they can get given the team’s struggles with injuries and COVID-19 cases.

NBA fans on Twitter can hardly wrap their heads around this development. Some find the situation downright funny while others are praising Kyrie for effectively winning his battle with the Nets.

It’s pretty clear that Kyrie Irving won this battle. He reportedly won’t be doing anything different to comply with New York City COVID-19 regulations, but he’ll be available for them on the road.

The Nets previously pledged not to allow him to return on a part-time basis. But amid injuries and a surge in COVID-19 cases, they’re strapped for bodies.

If nothing else, Kyrie’s impending return should give the Nets a boost. With their recent injuries, the Nets can’t afford to lose ground while they wait for players to recover and return.

How many games will Kyrie Irving play for the Nets this year?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.