The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To James Harden Trade Rumors

James Harden brings the ball up.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on December 04, 2021 in New York City. Chicago Bulls defeated the Brooklyn Nets 111-107. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Shams Charania of The Athletic just dropped a bombshell report involving Brooklyn Nets star James Harden.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn’s James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal,” Charania reported on Friday.

Charania said the expectation around the league is that Ben Simmons could be involved in this potential trade. That would make this blockbuster deal one of the biggest we’ve seen in recent history.

Of course, this report from Charania generated a plethora of different reactions on social media. After all, it’s not very often you see Harden and Simmons linked in the same trade rumor.

Sixers reporter Derek Bodner had an accurate response to this report, tweeting “Well that’s a curveball.”

This report has some people wondering if Harden has privately requested a trade from the Nets.

As for the rest of the NBA world, it’s fair to say they’re hoping for a chaotic trade deadline.

Simmons has not yet played a game this season due to his fallout in Philadelphia. Harden, meanwhile, hasn’t been a perfect fit for Brooklyn’s squad.

If the Nets and Sixers can pull off this trade, it would undoubtedly shake up the landscape of the NBA. However, there are only six days remaining for the two sides to agree to a deal.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.