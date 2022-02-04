NBA World Reacts To James Harden Trade Rumors

With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Shams Charania of The Athletic just dropped a bombshell report involving Brooklyn Nets star James Harden.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn’s James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal,” Charania reported on Friday.

Charania said the expectation around the league is that Ben Simmons could be involved in this potential trade. That would make this blockbuster deal one of the biggest we’ve seen in recent history.

Of course, this report from Charania generated a plethora of different reactions on social media. After all, it’s not very often you see Harden and Simmons linked in the same trade rumor.

Sixers reporter Derek Bodner had an accurate response to this report, tweeting “Well that’s a curveball.”

Well that's a curveball https://t.co/o8k78DydN8 — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) February 4, 2022

This report has some people wondering if Harden has privately requested a trade from the Nets.

Where there's smoke, there's fire Does this mean that James Harden has requested a trade? https://t.co/v5C9YRuJVF — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) February 4, 2022

As for the rest of the NBA world, it’s fair to say they’re hoping for a chaotic trade deadline.

I’m here for the Trade SZN chaos https://t.co/vFk2SPKiHl — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) February 4, 2022

If the Nets can get Simmons other players (like Maxey, Thybulle) and picks, I think I do this. https://t.co/NszJ23c4Jt — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) February 4, 2022

Simmons has not yet played a game this season due to his fallout in Philadelphia. Harden, meanwhile, hasn’t been a perfect fit for Brooklyn’s squad.

If the Nets and Sixers can pull off this trade, it would undoubtedly shake up the landscape of the NBA. However, there are only six days remaining for the two sides to agree to a deal.