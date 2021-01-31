NBA World Reacts To The JJ Redick Trade Rumors

After a dismal start to the season, JJ Redick looks like he could use a change of scenery. With a report earlier on Sunday, it appears that the veteran sharpshooter may get just that.

Three teams have emerged as major suitors for the 15-year guard out of Duke, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Nets, the Celtics and the Sixers, all of whom consider themselves title contenders, are expected to pursue Redick over the coming weeks.

The 36-year-old shooting guard has had a tough start to the year, making just 29.8 percent of his 5.3 three-point attempts per game. As the Pelicans continue to figure out their identity, head coach Stan Van Gundy has favored his younger players over a veteran like Redick, leaving the three-point specialist without much of role.

Brooklyn appears as the most shocking name on the list, having already been the busiest team during the first quarter of the NBA season. The Nets pulled off a blockbuster to acquire James Harden earlier this month and has pieced together a few additional moves recently, including signing veteran defender Iman Shumpert.

However, Brooklyn seems like a long-shot to land Redick. The Nets need defense, which the isn’t the 6-foot-4, 36-year-old’s specialty. Brooklyn already locked up their knockdown three-point shooter in 29-year-old Joe Harris, so likely wouldn’t want to add a similar player to a crowded backcourt.

Charania also reported that the Celtics will be in the mix to bring the veteran in. Redick would fit well in Boston, joining All-Star caliber wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as a strong backcourt led by Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart. The 36-year-old sharpshooter would come off the bench and be expected to bring a boost to the team’s second unit.

Although Boston could use another three-point shooter, Celtics fans would be the first to say that the team needs another front court option. Even so, some veteran leadership in a fairly young locker room could be an added bonus.

I've long wanted to see JJ Redick or Kyle Korver on Boston and to see how they use them in their offensive system. So, I'd be all for the Celtics trading for Redick, if they price was right. Ideally, Boston would acquire Redick via salary matching vs using half of the TPE. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 31, 2021

The last team named in the report is intimately familiar with Redick: the 76ers. The 15-year vet spent two seasons in Philadelphia prior to his move to New Orleans. Although Redick’s time with the team didn’t exactly end well, the 76ers might be the best fit.

With Joel Embiid in the midst of the best season of his career, Philadelphia is welcoming any and all possibilities for floor spacing. With Seth Curry and Danny Green already proving to be reliable contributors from beyond the arc, Redick may be able to add additional support.

Already, Sixers fans are giddy at the thought.

If I’m the Sixers I’m getting JJ Redick back in Philly, it’s too perfect of a situation for us not to get him. JJ off the bench would be lethal to teams and it helps Shake by him not having to score every bench point on the team. Get it done Morey!#HereTheyCome — A 444 Phan (@444Phan) January 31, 2021

Although Redick’s career may be headed downhill, whichever of the three teams lands him will receive a reliable veteran, with a knack for making the playoffs. Up until last year, the 36-year-old had made the postseason in every season that he’d spent in the league.

If Redick gets traded to the Nets, Celtics or 76ers, he should be able to start a new playoff appearance streak.