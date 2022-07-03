NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Trade Conspiracy Theory

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The biggest NBA news that everyone is waiting on is Kevin Durant's next destination. The Brooklyn Nets star requested a trade late last week.

Almost immediately, the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat were named as potential suitors. Other teams have also been mentioned, and at least one Denver Nuggets beat writer thinks the team he covers might be angling for a run at KD.

Mike Singer of The Athletic is connecting the dots of Denver's recent moves--signing former Nets DeAndre Jordan and Bruce Brown--and thinking they might be paving the way for Durant.

"I don't *really* subscribe to conspiracy theories, but the #Nuggets have now landed one of KD's mentees (Watson), one of his best friends (DeAndre), another former teammate (Brown) & already had one of his friends (Jeff Green) on the team. And that's before you get to the 2x MVP," Singer said.

This is an interesting, if not somewhat far-fetched theory. It certainly has gotten fans talking.

The new NBA league year opened up last week, and as of now, Durant is still a member of the Nets. When he is dealt, it is expected that Brooklyn will get back a massive haul of assets.

They will need them as they try to rebuild.