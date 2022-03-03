The Spun

Kyrie Irving Hires Stepmom As Agent: NBA World Reacts

Kyrie Irving dribbling for the Nets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets calls a play during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on January 03, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Wizards won 123-122. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving made a major decision this Thursday, hiring Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent.

Riley Irving is Kyrie Irving’s stepmother. She’s believed to be the only Black woman currently representing an active NBA player.

The All-Star guard was previously represented by Roc Nation. He hired Roc Nation in 2019 after moving on from agent Jeff Wechsler.

The reactions to this news are overwhelmingly positive.

“Legendary,” one fan replied. “Good on Kyrie, and so awesome for Ms. Riley Irving. Hope she kills it.”

Another fan said, “How can you hate on this man?”

“And they still gone find a way to hate my guy,” one person wrote.

“Kyrie Irving hires his stepmom as his NBA agent,” another person tweeted. “She is also the first black woman to represent an active NBA player. That’s dope!”

Irving has a $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 season. It’ll be interesting to see if he exercises that option.

If he chooses not to exercise that option, Irving will be a free agent this summer.

