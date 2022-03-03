Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving made a major decision this Thursday, hiring Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent.

Riley Irving is Kyrie Irving’s stepmother. She’s believed to be the only Black woman currently representing an active NBA player.

The All-Star guard was previously represented by Roc Nation. He hired Roc Nation in 2019 after moving on from agent Jeff Wechsler.

Kyrie Irving has hired Shetellia Riley Irving — his stepmom — as his new agent, per @ShamsCharania. She is believed to currently be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player. pic.twitter.com/TRzHRj2qsR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 3, 2022

The reactions to this news are overwhelmingly positive.

“Legendary,” one fan replied. “Good on Kyrie, and so awesome for Ms. Riley Irving. Hope she kills it.”

“Lift as you climb.” Legendary. Good on Kyrie, and so awesome for Ms. Riley Irving. Hope she kills it. 🤙🏻 https://t.co/EFFVcGbgxd — Evan “Mo” Skilliter (@EvanRSkilliter) March 3, 2022

Another fan said, “How can you hate on this man?”

How can you hate on this man?!?? https://t.co/Cy15lPTlRl — Marcelas (@MarcelasHoward) March 3, 2022

“And they still gone find a way to hate my guy,” one person wrote.

And they still gone find a way to hate my guy. https://t.co/W6b4sGD54Y — 💥BF⚡️ (@beefab103) March 3, 2022

“Kyrie Irving hires his stepmom as his NBA agent,” another person tweeted. “She is also the first black woman to represent an active NBA player. That’s dope!”

Kyrie Irving hires his step mom as his NBA Agent. She is also the first black woman to represent an active NBA Player. That’s dope! — 💬 (@percent__b) March 3, 2022

Irving has a $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 season. It’ll be interesting to see if he exercises that option.

If he chooses not to exercise that option, Irving will be a free agent this summer.