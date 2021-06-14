The Brooklyn Nets are in a 2-2 series slugfest with the Milwaukee Bucks. Facing a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday, the big question surrounding the contest is Kyrie Irving’s availability.

Irving went down with an ankle sprain during the second half of Sunday’s Game 4. He was in serious pain. Brooklyn went on to lose a 107-96 battle, evening the series in the process.

The Nets are already down one of their superstars in James Harden. What about Irving? The latest news isn’t what Nets fans were hoping to hear.

Irving has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Game 5, per NBA insider Malika Andrews. It’s unclear when, if at all, he’ll be returning this series. Kevin Durant may be on his own on Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving will miss Game 5 on Tuesday with a sprained right ankle, Steve Nash says. Irving had an MRI. Nash adds he has "no idea" whether or not he will be able to return in this series vs. Milwaukee. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 14, 2021

So what does that mean for the Nets? It looks like they’ll need a heroic performance from Kevin Durant to take a 3-2 series lead.

Take a look at how fans are taking the latest injury news surrounding Kyrie Irving.

Durant gotta go beast mode https://t.co/8kMmIsYnmi — Chris Smoove (@Chris_Smoove) June 14, 2021

This also means the pressure’s on Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has no excuse not to carry the Bucks to a win on Tuesday.

Giannis you have no excuse https://t.co/mlkWJ2nMrs — Jared P. Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) June 14, 2021

With Irving out of the mix, some are wondering if James Harden will try and give it a go on Tuesday. He exited Game 1 in the early moments with an injury and has missed every game since.

The Nets don’t have “a great expectation” that Kyrie Irving plays in Game 5, per @wojespn James Harden has made “progress” but could also miss Tuesday’s game pic.twitter.com/PDutp5QhK1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

Brooklyn could really use Harden at a moment like this. As good as Durant is, he probably won’t be able to win Tuesday’s game all on his own, barring a spectacular performance.