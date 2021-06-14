The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving Injury News

Kyrie Irving on the floor for the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 15: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 117-106. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets are in a 2-2 series slugfest with the Milwaukee Bucks. Facing a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday, the big question surrounding the contest is Kyrie Irving’s availability.

Irving went down with an ankle sprain during the second half of Sunday’s Game 4. He was in serious pain. Brooklyn went on to lose a 107-96 battle, evening the series in the process.

The Nets are already down one of their superstars in James Harden. What about Irving? The latest news isn’t what Nets fans were hoping to hear.

Irving has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Game 5, per NBA insider Malika Andrews. It’s unclear when, if at all, he’ll be returning this series. Kevin Durant may be on his own on Tuesday.

So what does that mean for the Nets? It looks like they’ll need a heroic performance from Kevin Durant to take a 3-2 series lead.

Take a look at how fans are taking the latest injury news surrounding Kyrie Irving.

This also means the pressure’s on Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has no excuse not to carry the Bucks to a win on Tuesday.

With Irving out of the mix, some are wondering if James Harden will try and give it a go on Tuesday. He exited Game 1 in the early moments with an injury and has missed every game since.

Brooklyn could really use Harden at a moment like this. As good as Durant is, he probably won’t be able to win Tuesday’s game all on his own, barring a spectacular performance.


