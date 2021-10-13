NBA World Reacts To Significant Kyrie Irving News

As of now, the Brooklyn Nets are planning to start the 2021-22 season without All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. His vaccination status could change in the near future, but it sounds like his recent antics have altered his relationship with the franchise.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets will not offer Irving a contract extension moving forward. He has a $36 million player option on his current deal for the 2022-23 season.

“He was willing to sacrifice, at the end of the day, 16 million dollars in salary this upcoming year and 186 million dollars, as far as an extension, that he will not be offered now,” Charania said, via The Glue Guys Podcast.

Irving was supposed to receive a max extension from the Nets at some point in the next year or so. Those plans have apparently changed.

This report from Charania has rocked the NBA world this Wednesday. There are countless fans who are just stunned by the idea of Irving’s career with the Nets potentially ending sooner than expected because of his stance on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Of course, Irving still has time to prove he can be a long-term piece to the Nets’ championship puzzle.

If Irving’s days with the Nets are numbered, NBA fans will revisit Kevin Durant’s decision to join forces with him in Brooklyn.

Durant could’ve stayed with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, but he ultimately decided to take his talents to the East Coast.

Earlier this week, Charania reported Irving has not fulfilled New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement because he intends to take a stand against vaccine mandates in solidarity with unvaccinated workers who are losing their jobs.

Time will tell if Irving changes his stance on this matter.