NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Preferred Teams List

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are stealing the headlines hours before the start of the 2022 NBA Draft.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, if Irving and the Nets can not come to an agreement to keep him in Brooklyn, the All-Star guard has a list of preferred destinations for a trade.

"If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers," Wojnarowski wrote. "None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help."

Like almost anything involving Kyrie, today's report has generated a lot of buzz. Many of the fans reacting to the news can't help but laugh at the idea of Kyrie going to Philadelphia and teaming up with James Harden again, since that worked out so well in Brooklyn.

Others are just done with the constant Kyrie drama.

As for KD, he is reportedly "monitoring the situation and considering options with his future." All of this could just be a leverage play by Durant and Kyrie against the Brooklyn front office.

If not though, then that means one or both stars could be on the move soon, and the Nets will have nothing to show for their latest attempt at building a "superteam."