NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyrie Irving News

When the Cavaliers and Nets squared off on Monday night, a fan at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse heckled Kyrie Irving. The star guard didn’t waste time firing back at the fan.

“I got y’all a championship and motherf—ers are still ungrateful,” Irving said to the fan who was heckling him.

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA disciplined Irving for that comment. He was ultimately fined $25,000 for using obscene language.

“Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the NBA announced.

Basketball fans have criticized Irving in the past, but most of them are on his side when it comes to this situation.

“No way he got fined for that,” an NBA fan replied.

“Not a fan of the guy, but i don’t think Kyrie should be fined for this,” another fan replied.

“League is soft,” a fan tweeted. “Real fans appreciate this energy otherwise we soft.”

There’s been a rather large target on Irving’s back this season, but he has handled the criticism fairly well.

Irving will be back in action on Friday night when the Nets face the Spurs. We’d imagine he’ll refrain from using obscene language when speaking to Spurs fans.