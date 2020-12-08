NBA World Reacts To LeBron’s Comment On Kyrie Irving

LeBron James made headlines last night when he finally responded to former teammate Kyrie Irving’s dig from a couple of months ago.

On an appearance on new Nets running mate Kevin Durant’s podcast in October, Irving remarked that this was the first time he was playing with a star who can be a closer down the stretch.

“One thing I’ve always been comfortable with, I felt like I was the best option on every team I played for down the stretch,” Irving said. “This is the first time in my career I’ve looked down and be like, ‘That motherf—er can make that shot too.’ And he’ll probably do it a lot easier.

“It’s not so much deferring, because in past situations where I didn’t take the last shot I felt guilty. I want this game-winning shot, but also you want to trust your teammates. Not that I didn’t trust my teammates, but I felt like I was the best option.”

James responded to the perceived slight on Monday night, admitting he was hurt by Irving’s words.

“I was a little like, ‘Damn.’ Once I got the whole transcript, I was like, ‘Damn,’” James said, adding that he made sure to read Irving’s full comments before reacting to them. “I wasn’t like, ‘Oh, you trippin’. I’ve hit game-winning shots my whole life.’ I was not like that. I was like, ‘Damn.’ Because … I played with Kyrie for three seasons. The whole time when I was there, I only wanted to see him be a MVP of our league. I only cared about his success. And it just didn’t align. It just didn’t align. And we were able to win a championship. That’s the craziest thing. We were still able to win a championship, and we could never align. But I only cared about his well-being, both on and off the floor. “And it kind of hurt me a little bit.”

Since LeBron’s comments went public, there’s been plenty of reaction and opinion sharing coming in throughout the sports world.

LeBron and Kyrie at the Cavs championship reunion pic.twitter.com/SsSSLtBBu6 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 8, 2020

.@ShannonSharpe on LeBron being "hurt" by Kyrie's "clutch" comments: "Players value players' comments about themselves more so than they do the media. When they played together Kyrie had 9 game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final minute, while LeBron had 14." pic.twitter.com/tlhRpxDDcZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 8, 2020

I don’t think that this is 100% true but I do think Bron is being genuine. From the outside, it has somewhat felt like Kyrie has blamed LeBron or held LeBron accountable for the parts of the league that he doesn’t enjoy. Which is of course unfair. https://t.co/pvk4fGSP9Z — Josh Eberley🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) December 8, 2020

Honestly, basically 4 years later the little jabs from Kyrie are still wild to me. To be clear, I think Kyrie gets some unnecessary criticism thrown his way but like, you are two teams removed from lebron and the cavs at this point. https://t.co/n3Q0Cg5ACi — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 8, 2020

would pay a lot of money to hear LeBron's unfiltered thoughts on Kyrie https://t.co/HfVvJrUZFq — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) December 8, 2020

Considering all they accomplished together, it is kind of sad to see there are still hard feelings between Kyrie and LeBron. It does make it even more remarkable that they were able to put all of that aside and win a championship.

One thing is for certain: this season’s Lakers-Nets games will definitely take on an added layer of drama after all this.