NBA World Reacts To LeBron’s Comment On Kyrie Irving

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the court.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics in a game at Staples Center on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

LeBron James made headlines last night when he finally responded to former teammate Kyrie Irving’s dig from a couple of months ago.

On an appearance on new Nets running mate Kevin Durant’s podcast in October, Irving remarked that this was the first time he was playing with a star who can be a closer down the stretch.

“One thing I’ve always been comfortable with, I felt like I was the best option on every team I played for down the stretch,” Irving said. “This is the first time in my career I’ve looked down and be like, ‘That motherf—er can make that shot too.’ And he’ll probably do it a lot easier.

“It’s not so much deferring, because in past situations where I didn’t take the last shot I felt guilty. I want this game-winning shot, but also you want to trust your teammates. Not that I didn’t trust my teammates, but I felt like I was the best option.”

James responded to the perceived slight on Monday night, admitting he was hurt by Irving’s words.

“I was a little like, ‘Damn.’ Once I got the whole transcript, I was like, ‘Damn,’” James said, adding that he made sure to read Irving’s full comments before reacting to them. “I wasn’t like, ‘Oh, you trippin’. I’ve hit game-winning shots my whole life.’ I was not like that. I was like, ‘Damn.’ Because … I played with Kyrie for three seasons. The whole time when I was there, I only wanted to see him be a MVP of our league. I only cared about his success. And it just didn’t align. It just didn’t align. And we were able to win a championship. That’s the craziest thing. We were still able to win a championship, and we could never align. But I only cared about his well-being, both on and off the floor.

“And it kind of hurt me a little bit.”

Since LeBron’s comments went public, there’s been plenty of reaction and opinion sharing coming in throughout the sports world.

Considering all they accomplished together, it is kind of sad to see there are still hard feelings between Kyrie and LeBron. It does make it even more remarkable that they were able to put all of that aside and win a championship.

One thing is for certain: this season’s Lakers-Nets games will definitely take on an added layer of drama after all this.


