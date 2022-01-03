NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

The Spun

Kyrie Irving dribbling for the Nets.

After missing nearly half of the 2021-22 NBA season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is on the verge of finally making his season debut.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kyrie is expected to make his season debut this Wednesday in a road game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center tonight, but even if Kyrie was fit, he couldn’t play.

Kyrie Irving has made it clear that he will not comply with New York City’s COVID-19 restrictions. As such, he cannot play in any NYC-based NBA games until he does.

But the NBA world is simply stunned and excited to see Kyrie back. Nets fans and media members in particular are ready for Kyrie to help them out of their recent two-game slump:

Kyrie Irving has enjoyed two of his best NBA seasons since joining the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. In 74 games he’s averaged 27 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

The Nets could certainly use that level of production after recently losing back-to-back games, falling to second in the East in the process.

We’ll see if Kyrie Irving is enough of a team player to help the Nets overcome that deficit in NYC. If he wants to really silence the doubters, doing what he can to play in the Barclays Center would do the trick.

Will we finally see Kyrie step onto the hardwood this week?

