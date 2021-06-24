NBA World Reacts To The Drama With Scottie Pippen

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has found himself at the center of the latest NBA drama due to his recent comments about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

In an interview with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ, Pippen discussed Durant’s production this postseason. Though the former MVP put up jaw-dropping numbers in the first two rounds of the playoffs, Pippen believes Durant didn’t correctly utilize his supporting cast.

“It’s not an individual game, you can’t go into basketball and beat nobody with an individual record,” Pippen said, via GQ.”And I used this example of what happened to Kevin Durant just the other day: this is the first time we’ve ever really seen Kevin Durant have to be the man and bring the team home. We ain’t never really had to see that because he’s had [Russell] Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay [Thompson]. He’s been beating people, definitely in Golden State, by committee. With a team. He did that, but that team already knew how to win without KD.

“But you put KD in Brooklyn, and Kyrie [Irving] gets hurt and James Harden ain’t that guy, now KD not only has to score for them but also make plays for them. And this is no knock to KD, but they asked me, ‘Has he surpassed LeBron James?’ And my answer was: LeBron James knows team basketball better than KD.”

Durant responded to Pippen’s criticism on Twitter, saying “Didn’t the great Scottie Pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter?”

The NBA world is very amused by this exchange between Durant and Pippen to say the least.

“I’ve always wondered what it would be like to see Kevin Durant and Scottie Pippen go to battle,” Chase Hughes of NBC Sports said. “I just didn’t picture it happening on Twitter.”

Countless others have reacted on social media, as well. “Scottie” is now trending on Twitter. Durant was not the only subject he discussed, either. Pippen also had comments on Charles Barkley, Giannis and Ben Simmons.

Durant isn’t above criticism by any means, but it’s really hard to knock his performance in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Nets were without Kyrie Irving down the stretch and James Harden wasn’t close to 100 percent. Even with an injury-riddled squad, Durant was a foot away from knocking down a game-winning shot in regulation of Game 7.

