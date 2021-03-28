NBA World Reacts To The LaMarcus Aldridge News

The Spun

LaMarcus Aldridge has reportedly decided on his next team.

The longtime Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs star has been bought out of his contract, freeing him up to sign with a new team ahead of a playoff run. Aldridge was widely expected to sign in Miami or Boston, but he surprised the NBA world with his decision on Saturday.

Aldridge, like Blake Griffin, has decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports on Saturday. ESPN had some details:

Aldridge, 35, agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs and joins a Nets roster loaded with talent as it pursues the franchise’s first NBA championship.

The Miami Heat had been a strong contender for Aldridge, but he decided to accept the Nets’ offer of one of the franchise’s two remaining roster spots on Saturday, sources said. Aldridge joins former All-Star Blake Griffin as frontline reinforcements signed off the league’s contract buyout market.

The NBA world is pretty stunned by Aldridge’s decision. He’s no longer the consistent All-Star player that he was, but he’s still a solid contributor joining an already loaded Nets roster.

The Nets are the likely NBA Finals favorite, at least in the Eastern Conference. It would be pretty fun to see Brooklyn taking on Los Angeles later this spring.


