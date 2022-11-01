NBA World Reacts To The Steve Nash Decision News

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Steve Nash follows the action against Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a pre season game at Staples Center on October 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets have moved on from Steve Nash, relieving him of his duties as head coach after a 2-5 start.

Nash went 94-67 with one playoff series win in two-plus years with the Nets. Kevin Durant reportedly wanted the franchise to move on from the legendary point guard-turned-coach during the offseason, but ownership did not oblige.

Now, Nash is gone, and many in the sports media world are wondering if he isn't secretly relieved to be away from the Nets' circus.

"Can the Nets trade Ben Simmons for [Erik] Spoelstra?" asked New York radio host Craig Carton.

"There were rumblings yesterday about Steve Nash's tenure in Brooklyn, should the Nets have lost to Indiana last night," said Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. "The victory, Nash's enthusiasm on the sidelines, a second game of a back-to-back in a few hours... this ain't exactly a shock, but timing is certainly a surprise."

"In the 161 games that Steve Nash coached, Brooklyn had 83 different starting lineups. 43 last season per @bball_ref," added ESPN's Bobby Marks.

"No one happier about this than Steve Nash, who now gets to watch the World Cup in peace," said Raymond Summerlin of NBC Sports.

"Would love to bottle up the happiness and good energy emanating out of Steve Nash’s body right now," offered Jay Caspian Kang of the New Yorker. "He must be floating on good vibes rn lmaooo. Can go watch soccer and chill w his kids now. Namaste Steve."

Jacque Vaughn is serving as the Nets' acting head coach in place of Nash, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said he "expects Brooklyn to inquire" about Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who is currently serving a suspension for an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member, as well as former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

The Nets will host the Chicago Bulls tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.