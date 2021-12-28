On Tuesday afternoon, Brooklyn Nets fans finally learned some good news about the team’s star players.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge all reportedly cleared health and safety protocols. After missing a few games, the trio will be back on the court in the near future.

Of course, that led to plenty of Brooklyn fans celebrating the news. However, it was also pointed out that Kyrie won’t be able to suit up for a few games due to his unvaccinated status.

One analyst noted that Kyrie still won’t be playing the majority of Brooklyn’s games over the next few weeks.

“Kyrie is now eligible to play … two of the next nine Nets games,” one person said.

Kyrie is now eligible to play … two of the next nine Nets games. https://t.co/ETWWNBcerN — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) December 28, 2021

Another fan knows Nets fans have to be feeling good about the latest news.

Check it out.

How Nets fans are feeling right now https://t.co/E2GUQFrCk0 pic.twitter.com/SQPpleRLWH — Evan (@bknetsworld13) December 28, 2021

One Golden State Warriors fan isn’t thrilled about the news.

“cooooool cool lol it’s not like i’m nervous or anything at all,” one fan said.

cooooool cool lol it’s not like i’m nervous or anything at all https://t.co/iLOL3oohdp — roo-cco thompson~ (@fymroo) December 28, 2021

Next up for Brooklyn is a battle against the Philadelphia 76ers.