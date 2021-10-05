NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Kyrie Irving News

There’s trouble brewing in Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving’s at the center of it, per usual.

It’s no secret Irving opposes getting vaccinated. He’s stated it publicly several times already. The issue, beside the obvious, is that it could limit his availability for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Take Tuesday, for example.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving did not attend the Brooklyn Nets’ practice on Tuesday. He’s unable to do so unless he’s vaccinated. The Nets must abide by local government protocols.

If Irving isn’t vaccinated by now, will he be by the start of the 2021-22 season? This will something to monitor in coming weeks.

Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex__Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 5, 2021

NBA fans have lost patience with Kyrie Irving by this point.

He’s not only going to cost the Nets wins. He’s putting himself in danger by going unvaccinated.