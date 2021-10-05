NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Kyrie Irving News

There’s trouble brewing in Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving’s at the center of it, per usual.
It’s no secret Irving opposes getting vaccinated. He’s stated it publicly several times already. The issue, beside the obvious, is that it could limit his availability for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Take Tuesday, for example.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving did not attend the Brooklyn Nets’ practice on Tuesday. He’s unable to do so unless he’s vaccinated. The Nets must abide by local government protocols.
If Irving isn’t vaccinated by now, will he be by the start of the 2021-22 season? This will something to monitor in coming weeks.
Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex__Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement.
NBA fans have lost patience with Kyrie Irving by this point.
He’s not only going to cost the Nets wins. He’s putting himself in danger by going unvaccinated.
“This is the Nets first practice since returning from California,” wrote Alex Schiffer of The Athletic. “Irving practiced out there all last week, but didn’t play in Sunday’s preseason win over the Lakers. Nash said Irving’s situation wasn’t a factor in the decision to rest him.”
Some fans are starting to think it’s time for the Nets to move on.
Take a look.
Just cut him https://t.co/BJeW2mUMA4
so he's just going to ride this out and hope NYC changes its policy by the time #NBA playoffs start next spring? https://t.co/rOqNWRptSN
At what point do the Nets say they have to move on from Kyrie?
The guy can’t practice with the team and if he’s not going to play in home games, what’s the point of having him on the team? He’s always a distraction. https://t.co/uU8AZASYPy
Wooooow. So he’s really planning on holding out. https://t.co/ZX0W1khjey
Should the Nets move on or remain patient with Kyrie Irving?
The reality is Brooklyn will soon be solely focused on trying to win basketball games. The second that Kyrie distracts from such a quest is the second the Nets will consider getting rid of him. It’s plausible that moment has already came and went.
The Nets begin the 2021-22 season on Oct. 19 against the Brooklyn Nets.