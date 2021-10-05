The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Kyrie Irving News

NBA stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving take the court for the Brooklyn Nets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

There’s trouble brewing in Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving’s at the center of it, per usual.

It’s no secret Irving opposes getting vaccinated. He’s stated it publicly several times already. The issue, beside the obvious, is that it could limit his availability for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Take Tuesday, for example.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving did not attend the Brooklyn Nets’ practice on Tuesday. He’s unable to do so unless he’s vaccinated. The Nets must abide by local government protocols.

If Irving isn’t vaccinated by now, will he be by the start of the 2021-22 season? This will something to monitor in coming weeks.

NBA fans have lost patience with Kyrie Irving by this point.

He’s not only going to cost the Nets wins. He’s putting himself in danger by going unvaccinated.

“This is the Nets first practice since returning from California,” wrote Alex Schiffer of The Athletic. “Irving practiced out there all last week, but didn’t play in Sunday’s preseason win over the Lakers. Nash said Irving’s situation wasn’t a factor in the decision to rest him.”

Some fans are starting to think it’s time for the Nets to move on.

Take a look.

Should the Nets move on or remain patient with Kyrie Irving?

The reality is Brooklyn will soon be solely focused on trying to win basketball games. The second that Kyrie distracts from such a quest is the second the Nets will consider getting rid of him. It’s plausible that moment has already came and went.

The Nets begin the 2021-22 season on Oct. 19 against the Brooklyn Nets.

