NBA World Reacts To What Dominique Wilkins Said About Durant

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 14: Former NBA Player and Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins attends Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks game at Phillips Arena on December 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images) Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's trade request has sparked a plethora of different reactions from analysts, fans and former players.

The latest prominent figure to comment on Durant's trade request is former Atlanta Hawks star Domonique Wilkins.

Wilkins ultimately believes Durant should stay with the Brooklyn Nets and find a way to get over his latest obstacle.

"I’m cut from the old school cloth," Wilkins said. "At some point, players are going to have to realize that no matter the trials and tribulations you go through, you got to hang in there and stick it out."

NBA fans, however, don't agree with this sentiment. They believe Wilkins' mentality is a bit too old school.

"Respect to the OGs that paved the way for today’s game but this ain’t it," one fan said. "Teams operate in their best interests and so should players. It’s business, never personal."

"At some point these old heads gotta realize that they don't," another fan replied.

Durant has four years remaining on his contract with the Nets.

A trade centered around Durant isn't imminent at this time, albeit there have been some whispers about the Boston Celtics showing interest in him.