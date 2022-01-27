NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s James Harden News

Earlier this week, chatter started to ramp up about James Harden’s future with the Nets. With one report indicating that the superstar guard hasn’t enjoyed living in Brooklyn and another suggesting that the Philadelphia 76ers plan to ramp up their pursuit of the nine-time All-Star, it doesn’t seem certain that he’ll be with the Nets long-term.

Despite the recent wave of speculation, a new report shares that the Nets remain wholly committed to having Harden on the roster – at least through the end of the 2021-22 season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn will not listen to trade offers for Harden with the league’s trade deadline rapidly approaching.

“The Brooklyn Nets won’t listen to trade-deadline overtures for All-NBA guard James Harden, a resolve rooted in Harden’s repeated insistences to ownership and management that he’s committed to staying and winning a championship with the franchise,” Wojnarowski wrote Wednesday.

The ESPN report indicates that the 32-year-old guard has expressed his internal commitment to winning a championship with Brooklyn. Although there’s been no assurances given about a long-term future with the organization, Harden is all-in with the Nets this season.

Considering the rumors from earlier in the week, Wojnarowski’s report will surely quiet down the rampant speculation. Many from around the NBA world weighed in on the most recent news on Wednesday night.

I think we see a non-Harden deal soon. A move for the Nets to take on money and improve the team. A sign from Tsai to Harden that he will do whatever it takes to win a championship https://t.co/Lc94oNbZZd — The Glue Guys (@BKGlueGuys) January 27, 2022

The fact that it got to this point, that they felt the possibility of that was so real they had to put a report out there, is incredible https://t.co/lVB2Ng6CUv — DGC (@Itamar_17_10) January 27, 2022

nyc nightlife needs to step it up if the nets wanna keep their star https://t.co/mmXr774RIL — justin block (@JBlock49) January 27, 2022

Must be awkward for Woj to be caught in the middle of the Daryl Morey-Sean Marks leak feud. I know I never like it when my friends fight. https://t.co/uLkadvLPMb — Chip Murphy (@ChipMurphy7) January 27, 2022

Brooklyn may be holding onto Harden for the rest of the season, but there’s no guarantee he’ll re-sign with the team during the summer of 2022. He could exercise the player option on his contract, which would pay him $47.4 million during the 2022-23 campaign and set him up for a massive extension with the Nets.

Or Harden could opt out and become a free agent.

Only time will tell what he decides, but it’s very likely that the outcome of the Nets season will have some impact on his decision. It’s been a difficult year for Brooklyn between the Kyrie Irving drama and Kevin Durant’s injury, but the Eastern Conference franchise is still well-positioned for a deep playoff run.

The Nets are currently 29-18, with just under half of the regular season remaining.