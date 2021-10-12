NBA World Speculating About Kyrie Irving’s Future

Earlier today, the Brooklyn Nets made an important announcement regarding All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. General manager Sean Marks revealed that Irving will not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he’s a full participant.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” Marks said. “Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

Due to New York’s current vaccine mandate, anyone entering the Barclays Center must have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, Irving is unable to suit up for Nets’ home games because of his vaccination status.

With so much uncertainty surrounding his status for the 2021-22 season, there are countless people wondering if Irving will consider walking away from the NBA entirely.

Impromptu survey says Kyrie will RETIRE. He’d rather walk away instead of being a ‘full participant’- (I conducted said survey in a group chat) — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) October 12, 2021

So if Kyrie gets traded he might RETIRE…OMFG — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) October 12, 2021

I actually would not be surprised if Kyrie Irving chooses to retire because of this. https://t.co/5LrhQgr61w — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) October 12, 2021

Kyrie should just retire — Joey☘️ (@greenbean3742) October 12, 2021

Kyrie should retire. Don’t waste people’s time like this. Move on. — Captain Cheesecake (@thekelssimone) October 12, 2021

Last week, NBA insider Marc Stein reported there’s some belief around the league that Irving could retire, or strong consider it, if he’s traded by the Nets.

Irving has been awfully quiet about his future in Brooklyn, but eventually that’ll have to change. He’ll need to at least speak to his teammates about what the future has in store for him.

Do you think Irving will retire from the NBA?