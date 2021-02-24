The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Comment On The Logo

Kyrie Irving on the floor for the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 15: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 117-106. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving has always been one of basketball’s most outspoken players. On Wednesday, he reinvigorated a conversation around the sports world regarding the NBA logo.

The Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard suggested that the league swap out the silhouette of Lakers’ Hall-of-Famer Jerry West for a new icon: Kobe Bryant.

Irving also posted a photo edit of what the logo would look like with Bryant as the new face.

“Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says,” Irving wrote in an Instagram caption. “BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE.”

Irving also made a follow-up comment to clarify to everyone that saw his proposal what he meant by his caption.

“To: All the people who say it is not about color… “BLACK” or “BLACK KINGS” that’s what we call ourselves,” Irving wrote on his original post. “And that’s what oppressors refused to call MY ancestors. BLACK KINGS. Deal with it!”

After the Nets guard shared his thoughts, NBA fans flocked to social media to give their opinion on his idea. Many even pointed out that Jerry West is comfortable with no longer being the league logo.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Irving’s NBA logo proposal:

Irving received a decent amount of support in the comments of his Instagram post, including acknowledgements from Dez Bryant and Stephen Jackson.

Kobe would certainly be deserving of a spot on the logo from a basketball perspective. The “Black Mamba” played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers and will go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. After his tragic death last year, many in the sports world suggested that the league honor his legacy by making the switch. Numerous tributes to Bryant were made, but none went as far as including him on the logo.

Although the NBA might not be interested in changing its iconic symbol anytime soon, Irving, once again, gave life to an important conversation.


