NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Comment On The Logo

Kyrie Irving has always been one of basketball’s most outspoken players. On Wednesday, he reinvigorated a conversation around the sports world regarding the NBA logo.

The Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard suggested that the league swap out the silhouette of Lakers’ Hall-of-Famer Jerry West for a new icon: Kobe Bryant.

Irving also posted a photo edit of what the logo would look like with Bryant as the new face.

“Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says,” Irving wrote in an Instagram caption. “BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE.”

Irving also made a follow-up comment to clarify to everyone that saw his proposal what he meant by his caption.

“To: All the people who say it is not about color… “BLACK” or “BLACK KINGS” that’s what we call ourselves,” Irving wrote on his original post. “And that’s what oppressors refused to call MY ancestors. BLACK KINGS. Deal with it!”

After the Nets guard shared his thoughts, NBA fans flocked to social media to give their opinion on his idea. Many even pointed out that Jerry West is comfortable with no longer being the league logo.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Irving’s NBA logo proposal:

Kyrie is speaking facts only pic.twitter.com/yKzIfWTvww — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) February 24, 2021

I agree with Kyrie, and with "The Logo" himself, Jerry West, that it's time to change the logo. But Kobe? Absolutely not. https://t.co/KkTO1O1AuS — Grant Becker (@GBeckTV) February 24, 2021

Kyrie Irving says the NBA should change the logo to Kobe Bryant. People will give him a hard time because of who he is, but just to be clear — Jerry West doesn't even want to be the logo anymore. "If they would want to change it, I wish they would," West said in 2017. pic.twitter.com/wVeUiK8ujn — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 24, 2021

I love kyrie irving, what a guy 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9FJV0bTS5H — hoodie harden (@hardenbbq) February 24, 2021

Irving received a decent amount of support in the comments of his Instagram post, including acknowledgements from Dez Bryant and Stephen Jackson.

Kobe would certainly be deserving of a spot on the logo from a basketball perspective. The “Black Mamba” played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers and will go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. After his tragic death last year, many in the sports world suggested that the league honor his legacy by making the switch. Numerous tributes to Bryant were made, but none went as far as including him on the logo.

Although the NBA might not be interested in changing its iconic symbol anytime soon, Irving, once again, gave life to an important conversation.