The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nets Announce James Harden’s Status For Game 5

James Harden on the court for the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA game.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on January 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

With the news Kyrie Irving will miss Tuesday night’s pivotal Game 5 between the Nets and Bucks, James Harden is needed now more than ever.

Harden has played just 43 seconds of the series so far. He exited Game 1 after landing awkwardly on a drive and has missed every game since. He isn’t the only Brooklyn Nets star dealing with an injury.

In the second half of Game 4, Kyrie Irving suffered what looked to be an extremely painful ankle sprain. He won’t be available for Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5 against the Bucks at the Barclays Center.

Brooklyn’s big three had dwindled to just one in Game 4 with both Harden and Irving off the court. Kevin Durant won’t have to do another solo act this evening, though. Harden is going to give it a go in Game 5. The Nets announced less than an hour before the game that Harden will indeed play this evening.

James Harden realizes what’s at stake here. If the Nets can’t pull off a win this evening, they’d face elimination in Milwaukee for Game 6. That’d be a tough obstacle to overcome.

The real question surrounding Harden will be his availability for tonight’s game. His hamstring strain was bad enough to cause him to miss almost four full games of the series. Will he be 100 percent tonight? We’ll have to wait to find out.

The Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 this evening at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tune into TNT to catch the action.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.