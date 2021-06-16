Nets Announce James Harden’s Status For Game 5

With the news Kyrie Irving will miss Tuesday night’s pivotal Game 5 between the Nets and Bucks, James Harden is needed now more than ever.

Harden has played just 43 seconds of the series so far. He exited Game 1 after landing awkwardly on a drive and has missed every game since. He isn’t the only Brooklyn Nets star dealing with an injury.

In the second half of Game 4, Kyrie Irving suffered what looked to be an extremely painful ankle sprain. He won’t be available for Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5 against the Bucks at the Barclays Center.

Brooklyn’s big three had dwindled to just one in Game 4 with both Harden and Irving off the court. Kevin Durant won’t have to do another solo act this evening, though. Harden is going to give it a go in Game 5. The Nets announced less than an hour before the game that Harden will indeed play this evening.

The Nets say James Harden (right hamstring tightness) is officially activated for tonight's Game 5 against Milwaukee. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2021

James Harden realizes what’s at stake here. If the Nets can’t pull off a win this evening, they’d face elimination in Milwaukee for Game 6. That’d be a tough obstacle to overcome.

The real question surrounding Harden will be his availability for tonight’s game. His hamstring strain was bad enough to cause him to miss almost four full games of the series. Will he be 100 percent tonight? We’ll have to wait to find out.

The Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 this evening at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tune into TNT to catch the action.