Nets Announce Kevin Durant Is Out For Tuesday Night

The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Tuesday due to NBA COVID-19 safety protocols.

Durant, who already tested positive for COVID-19 back in the spring, reportedly has to sit out due to contact tracing. The Nets are scheduled to face the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.

Durant is averaging 28.2 points and 7.0 rebounds through his first six games with Brooklyn.

While the #Nets have been hard-hit by COVID-19, it’s important to note that Kevin Durant missing the #Jazz game isn’t due to having coronavirus. This is simply a contact tracing issue, according to a league source. #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 4, 2021

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nets must prepare to be without KD for longer than one game.

Per contact tracing regulations, he’s expected to quarantine for seven days before being cleared.

Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to require seven days of quarantine before returning to action due to contact tracing/exposure to COVID-19, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2021

If Durant must miss the next week due to COVID-19 protocols, he’ll likely have to sit out four games in total. The Nets play tomorrow night against Utah and Thursday against Philadelphia before weekend games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.