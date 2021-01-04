The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nets Announce Kevin Durant Is Out For Tuesday Night

Kevin Durant speaks to the media during Nets Media Day.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets speaks to media during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 27, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Tuesday due to NBA COVID-19 safety protocols.

Durant, who already tested positive for COVID-19 back in the spring, reportedly has to sit out due to contact tracing. The Nets are scheduled to face the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.

Durant is averaging 28.2 points and 7.0 rebounds through his first six games with Brooklyn.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nets must prepare to be without KD for longer than one game.

Per contact tracing regulations, he’s expected to quarantine for seven days before being cleared.

If Durant must miss the next week due to COVID-19 protocols, he’ll likely have to sit out four games in total. The Nets play tomorrow night against Utah and Thursday against Philadelphia before weekend games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.