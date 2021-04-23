Nets Announce Kevin Durant’s Status For Tonight vs. Celtics

Injuries have limited Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant to just five games since mid-February. But he seems to be recovering from his latest injury. So will he be in the lineup for tonight’s big game against the Boston Celtics?

According to New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein, Durant will not be in the lineup for Brooklyn tonight. Per the report, he is still dealing with a left thigh contusion.

Durant has missed the last two games for Brooklyn after suffering the injury against the Miami Heat earlier this week. He played in just four minutes before being pulled.

Prior to that, Durant appeared to be in top form. He had 25 points and 11 assists against the Charlotte Hornets the game before.

Through the season, Durant has averaged 27.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He’s averaging a career-high 30 points per 36 minutes on the court.

The Nets say Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion) is out tonight against Boston. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 23, 2021

Fortunately for the Brooklyn Nets they’ve done a solid job of holding down the fort in Durant’s absence. They went 11-2 in March while Durant was gone and have alternated wins and losses over the past few weeks while leading assist maker James Harden recovers from his own injury.

Thanks to some superb performances from Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Landry Shamet, the Nets have managed to keep pace with the Philadelphia 76ers for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Keeping Durant, Harden and Irving healthy has to be the priority down the stretch. If that means resting them for some potentially big games in the final few weeks, it might be worth it come playoff time.