Nets Announce New Decision On Kyrie Irving Amid Trade Request

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets calls a play during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on January 03, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Wizards won 123-122. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It was reported on Friday that Kyrie Irving wants to be traded by the Nets before the Feb. 9 deadline. Although a deal hasn't materialized yet, fans believe it'll happen soon.

Moments ago, the Nets announced that Irving will miss this Saturday's game against the Wizards.

The Nets claim Irving is dealing with right calf soreness. Unsurprisingly, NBA fans aren't buying it.

At the very least, the timing of this decision is a bit suspicious. Irving was just fine this week when he scored 26 points against the Lakers and 20 points against the Celtics.

Irving tried to work out a long-term extension with the Nets. However, his camp was "vehemently against" the offer they received.

Apparently, the Nets' offer to Irving included some stipulations in it. The All-Star guard would rather have more security in his next deal.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points and 5.3 assists per game this season. It's unclear if he'll be traded before next Thursday.