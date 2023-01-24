Nets Announce Positive Kevin Durant Injury Update

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Moments ago, the Nets provided an update on All-Star forward Kevin Durant's knee injury.

A few weeks ago, Durant suffered an MCL sprain. The original timeline was that he'd miss a month.

Durant's knee injury was reevaluated by Dr. Riley Williams III on Monday. The Nets received encouraging news on the former MVP's health.

"Dr. Williams is very pleased with Durant's recovery thus far, as he is progressing well and as expected," the Nets said in a press release. "Durant will continue to strengthen his knee and begin running and on-court basketball activities this week. He is scheduled to be reassessed in another two weeks."

Durant was playing at an MVP level this season, averaging 29.7 points per game.

The Nets are just 2-4 since losing Durant to an MCL injury, but they still remain towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

If Durant can return to full strength, the Nets will be considered a title contender in the playoffs.