Nets Announce Update On Star Point Guard Kyrie Irving

Thursday night’s NBA on TNT double-header gets going this evening when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately, Kyrie Irving won’t be playing.

The Sixers are an NBA best 7-1 to start the year. Brooklyn, meanwhile, is 4-4. Thursday night’s game could be a preview of this season’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Such a game typically pits the NBA’s best stars against each other. In this instance, Irving and Kevin Durant would take on Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. That duo showdown won’t take place, unfortunately.

Kevin Durant will miss his second straight game. Irving, meanwhile, will miss the game because of “personal reasons,” per NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Nets say Kyrie Irving is out tonight against Philadelphia for personal reasons — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 7, 2021

Well this isn’t ideal for the Nets. A loss to the Sixers this evening would drop them to 4-5 – a lackluster start for a team led by so much star power.

To make matters worse, Brooklyn wasn’t planning on playing without Kyrie Irving Thursday evening. Head coach Steve Nash wasn’t even aware Irving wasn’t going to play tonight.

"I just found out. I just sent him a message in the last half hour and haven't heard back. It's a private matter." Steve Nash on Kyrie Adds that if KD continues to test negative "he could play Sunday. Can't wait for Sunday to come." https://t.co/qMCBMYIv2X — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 7, 2021

Yikes. Not ideal, but such are the circumstances of having a player like Kyrie Irving.

Let’s hope Irving can sort through whatever personal issues and return to the court as soon as possible. The NBA is much more exciting when he’s on the court.