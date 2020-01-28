Nets Coach Updates Kyrie Irving’s Status Following Kobe’s Death

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving did not play against the New York Knicks on Sunday, as he reportedly left MSG when he heard the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Irving was simply too grief-stricken to take the court.

Brooklyn’s next game is scheduled for tomorrow night at home against the Detroit Pistons. We’ll see if Irving suits up and plays, but the latest comments from Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson are encouraging.

Atkinson told reporters today that while Irving is “tremendously affected” by Bryant’s death, he practiced this afternoon, leaving open the possibility he plays against Detroit.

#Nets HC Kenny Atkinson says Kyrie Irving is “tremendously affected” by Kobe’s death. He spent 20-25 minutes w him Sunday after learning the news. Says Kyrie practiced today. And he was intense, engaged. Kenny won’t “speak for Kyrie) or confirm but looks like might play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/R8u78ZSuWt — Tina Cervasio (@TinaCervasio) January 28, 2020

No one can blame Kyrie for sitting out Sunday night. Quite frankly, we’re not sure how any NBA players went about their business after learning the tragic news.

Irving has dealt with injuries this season, but is averaging 27.2 points and 6.7 assists per game in 17 contests with Brooklyn. If he plays tomorrow, don’t be surprised to see Irving put on a show to honor Kobe.

The Nets and Pistons are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.