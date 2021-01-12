Nets GM Releases Statement On Kyrie Irving Situation

The curious case of Kyrie Irving took another turn this week, as the Brooklyn Nets point guard was recently seen at a family birthday party. It could be a violation of the NBA’s protocols, which would then lead to him receiving a fine.

Earlier this week, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Irving is expected to miss both of Brooklyn’s games this week. Although the team doesn’t have an update on when the All-Star guard will return to the lineup, Nets general manager Sean Marks did release a statement on this bizarre situation.

“We are aware of a video on social media featuring Kyrie Irving at a family gathering. We are reviewing the circumstances with both Kyrie and the NBA in order to determine compliance with health and safety protocols,” Marks said in a statement. “Kyrie remains away from the team due to personal reasons. A date of his return has yet to be finalized. In the meantime, we will continue to stay focused on our organizational goals.”

The final line of Marks’ statement was the most interesting, as he said “Kyrie will have the opportunity to address his absence when he is ready to do so.”

In other words, don’t look at the Nets’ coaching staff or front office to explain why Irving is away from the hardwood.

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks regarding investigation into Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/tjZkRGgCGQ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 12, 2021

Irving is one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, no one will deny that. He’s also one of the top playmakers in the game, averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

First and foremost, the sports world hopes whatever personal reason that is causing Irving to miss games gets sorted out as soon as possible.

Whenever he decides to return to the court, Irving will face a handful of questions from the media about his absence. Whether he chooses to answer them is another story.