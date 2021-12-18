Nets GM Sean Marks Has Interesting Comment About Kyrie Irving

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Kyrie Irving would return to the Brooklyn Nets as a part-time player. The All-Star guard isn’t allowed to play home games right now due to his vaccination status.

Irving’s playing future was up in the air for a few months due to New York City’s vaccine mandate. While there’s no clear answer as to when he’ll return to being a full-time player, it’s evident the Nets aren’t ready to cross that bridge yet.

When asked about Irving’s vaccination status on Saturday, Nets general manager Sean Marks made it known that his current focus is on strengthening his bond with the star guard.

“I have not talked to Kyrie about vaccination status,” Marks said. “I don’t think that’s appropriate right now. The times I’ve gone to see him are about forming bonds and forming friendships.”

In October, Marks didn’t sound like a general manager who wanted to entertain the idea of having a part-time player on his roster.

“We’re looking at putting a group of people that are going to be able to participate fully,” Marks told reporters at that time. “That’s what this comes down to, and we’re not looking for partners that are going to be half-time.”

The Nets changed their tune in large part because their roster has been decimated by injuries and COVID-19. Marks believes Irving’s return will help the team win games.

“Our objective is to win…. We’re sitting here faced with a roster that has been decimated. I’m forced to make decisions ….In essence, this is the best decision for this team at this juncture, with what we’re dealing with,” Marks added during Saturday’s press conference.

Irving entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols this Saturday. It’s unclear when he’ll make his 2021-22 season debut.