Nets Guard Responds To Blockbuster NBA Trade Rumor

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly interested in making a trade to augment a team with a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next year.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Nets are interested in acquiring Pelicans star Jrue Holiday, and that players and picks are already being discussed. But one of the players being linked a possible trade, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, isn’t a fan of the recent rumors.

Taking to Twitter, Dinwiddie appeared unamused with his name being linked out of Brooklyn. “I liked yesterday’s news cycle better,” Dinwiddie wrote before adding an “expressionless” emoji.

Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, Dzanan Musa and a protected first-round pick are reportedly being offered for the Pelicans star. But fans are skeptical of the report.

“This trade is awful,” one fan wrote. “No chance (Nets GM Sean) Marks does this for overrated Holiday.”

“Marks works in secret!” wrote another. “If this was true none of us would have heard a word. Everyone just wants some Dinwiddie in their life.”

Other Nets fans were a little more uncertain on what the reports need. But many are hopeful that Dinwiddie stays with the team for a while.

“We love you Spencer. If you get traded I’ll punch a hole in my wall and cry for hours”

“If you do get traded this offseason, just know you’re a Brooklyn Net legend and us fans will always have a special place in our hearts for you,”

Dinwiddie is coming off his best season with the Nets. He had a career-high 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game – all career highs.

It’s very possible that Dinwiddie is a part of whatever plan Marks and head coach Steve Nash have for the team.