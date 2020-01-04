The Spun

Nets Insider Has Discouraging Update On PG Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving in his first regular season game in Brooklyn.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets goes in for a layup during the first half of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on October 23, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving made the decision to sign a long-term contract with the Brooklyn Nets this past offseason. There’s no rift in his relationship with the team, but the All-Star guard has missed a significant period of time due to a shoulder injury.

Brooklyn had high expectations this season in large part because of its offseason acquisitions. The front office landed Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency.

Everyone knew that Durant would miss the entire regular season, however, the same cannot be said about Irving. And yet, it sounds like the former No. 1 overall pick will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, the star guard for the Nets can’t lift his shoulder to get his shot up.

This update doesn’t bode well for Irving, who hasn’t played since November.

Fortunately for Brooklyn, veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie has shined in Irving’s absence. He’s averaging 22.8 points and 6.3 assists per game.

It’s also being reported that Irving received a cortisone shot with the hope that he can avoid arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder.

Surgery would force Irving to miss up to four months.

The safe bet would be that Brooklyn takes an extremely cautious approach with Irving. Besides, the front office signed him to a $136 million deal back in July.

Even with all the injuries adding up for the Nets, they remain firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.


