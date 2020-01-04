Nets Insider Has Discouraging Update On PG Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving made the decision to sign a long-term contract with the Brooklyn Nets this past offseason. There’s no rift in his relationship with the team, but the All-Star guard has missed a significant period of time due to a shoulder injury.

Brooklyn had high expectations this season in large part because of its offseason acquisitions. The front office landed Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency.

Everyone knew that Durant would miss the entire regular season, however, the same cannot be said about Irving. And yet, it sounds like the former No. 1 overall pick will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, the star guard for the Nets can’t lift his shoulder to get his shot up.

This update doesn’t bode well for Irving, who hasn’t played since November.

Fortunately for Brooklyn, veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie has shined in Irving’s absence. He’s averaging 22.8 points and 6.3 assists per game.

Irving said he can’t lift his shoulder to get his shot up and there's bursitis there, which has been previously reported. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 4, 2020

It’s also being reported that Irving received a cortisone shot with the hope that he can avoid arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder.

Surgery would force Irving to miss up to four months.

Irving got the shot Dec. 24. He and the #Nets will assess after two months and will hope he can avoid arthroscopic surgery. But that’s certainly possible. He admits he considered it, but it’d take him out 3-4 months. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 4, 2020

The safe bet would be that Brooklyn takes an extremely cautious approach with Irving. Besides, the front office signed him to a $136 million deal back in July.

Even with all the injuries adding up for the Nets, they remain firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.