Nets Make Decision On Kevin Durant For Game vs. Clippers

The Nets‘ star-powered trio consisting of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has played just seven games together so far. Will that number move to eight on Sunday?

Durant has missed Brooklyn’s last three games with what’s being deemed a minor hamstring injury. He last played on Feb. 13 when the Nets beat the Warriors 134-117.

Luckily, Brooklyn hasn’t missed a beat in Durant’s absence. The Nets have won all three games the star forward has missed, including an impressive 109-98 beatdown of the Anthony Davis-less Los Angeles Lakers. Stephen A. Smith now even believes the Nets are now the overwhelming favorite to win the title because of their dominant win over the Lakers.

Steve Nash‘s club will try and continue its recent dominance against the Western Conference on Sunday when the Nets take on the Clippers. Unfortunately, Brooklyn will be without Durant as he’s set to miss his fourth straight game, per NBA insider Marc Stein

Kevin Durant will miss his fourth consecutive game tomorrow against the Clippers, Nets coach Steve Nash says — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 20, 2021

The Nets proved on Thursday in their win versus the Lakers they don’t need all three superstars to beat powerhouse teams. We’ll see if that holds true on Sunday against the Clippers.

Either last Thursday’s Nets-Lakers or Sunday’s Nets-Clippers games could prove to be a preview of the NBA Finals. Brooklyn shouldn’t have an issue battling against the Eastern Conference’s top teams come playoff time. There just isn’t enough star power within the conference to out-duel the Nets, at least on paper.

The Western Conference is without a doubt up for the challenge, though. The Lakers and Clippers each have the star power and depth to go toe-to-toe with the Nets.

We’ll see how much of a challenge the Clippers are for the Nets on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.